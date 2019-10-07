Man sentenced for lying about Superstorm Sandy damage

Breaking News
Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man must pay a $5,000 fine and serve two years’ probation after making false statements to obtain a Small Business Administration loan to repair his marina.

Thirty-nine-year-old Scott Sundholm, of Old Saybrook, was sentenced for claiming his marina suffered extensive damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. According to federal court documents, he claimed parts of his marina — including a bath house, boat ramp and floating boat docks — suffered extensive damage.

An investigation revealed he had actually demolished a bath house a month before Sandy hit and that no floating boat docks or ramps ever existed at the marina prior to the hurricane.

Sundholm’s lawyer said his client has expressed remorse for his mistakes and has acted responsibly to correct them.

