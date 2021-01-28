Man sentenced for threatening letters sent to Trump, others

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty last year to sending a series of threatening letters and packages targeting former President Donald Trump and facilities in Connecticut and Vermont has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Gary Joseph Lavelle, 53, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut for making numerous hoax threats and for violating the conditions of his supervised release that followed earlier convictions for making similar threats.

Defense attorney Joseph Patten Brown told The New York Times that he hopes his client can serve his sentence at a hospital. The attorney said Lavelle has a history of mental illness and needs treatment.