Man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking of a minor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to work as a prostitute has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Alexander Pedraza, of East Hartford, was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say the girl was in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and had run away from a group home when she met Pedraza online.

Authorities say Pedraza picked the girl up in Auburn, Massachusetts and brought her to Connecticut in March 2017.

Pedraza was arrested after an undercover FBI agent met the girl at a hotel room in East Windsor.

Pedraza has been in custody since his arrest in May 2017. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.