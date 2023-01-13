MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday.

The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018.

According to evidence presented in trial, the murder victim who had been in a relationship with Myers attempted to end the relationship in the weeks leading up to her death.

The victim told Myers to leave her alone and refused to take his calls or reply to his texts during the last three days of her life.

Evidence presented in the trial showed Myers entered the victim’s home on Sept. 7, 2018 and brutally attacked her with a knife. The victim’s throat had been slashed and she suffered numerous cuts and stab wounds to her body, according to officials.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“This case shows the devastating effect domestic violence can have not only on the victim but also on the victim’s family members and friends,” State’s Attorney Gailor said. “We would like to thank the victim’s family members and friends for their patience during the prosecution and the Middletown Police Department and the Connecticut State Police for their work on the investigation.”

Resources for anyone impacted by domestic violence can be found here.