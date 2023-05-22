STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for the brutal killing of an elderly woman in her Stamford home, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

Stamford/Norwalk State’s Attorney Paul J. Ferencek announced on Monday that Robert C. Simmons, 54, will serve the life sentence for the brutal murder of 93-year-old Isabella Mehner.

According to evidence presented in trial, Mehner’s daughter found her mother’s body at the bottom of the basement stairs of her Stamford home on Sep. 25, 2019. The following day, an autopsy confirmed that Mehner’s death was a homicide.

Police determined that Mehner had died of extensive injuries to her head and she had been bludgeoned to death by an object.

Evidence presented in trial showed Simmons entered the elderly victim’s home at 5:39 p.m. and then exited eight minutes later.

Video surveillance showed the suspect later identified as Simmons wearing the same clothes captured in the video surveillance after Mehner’s killing.

Investigators discovered Simmons’s DNA underneath the victim’s nails and that he had connections to Mehner. Police said Simmons had previously done work in Mehner’s home. Mehner’s DNA had also been found on Simmons’ clothing.

“Mr. Simmons’ premeditated acts of extreme violence perpetrated against a defenseless 94-year-old woman warranted the court in meting out maximum consecutive jail sentences on the murder and home invasion convictions,” Ferencek said. “Although the 85-year sentence is in many ways symbolic given the defendant’s age, hopefully, the victim’s family will find some closure in knowing that he will in all likelihood spend the rest of his life incarcerated.”

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning and Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth K. Moran.