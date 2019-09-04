Man seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was seriously injured after being stabbed several times in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Police say that at around 10:48 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Lloyd Street, between Grand Avenue and Woolsey Street.

A 41-year-old man was found suffering multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been stabilized.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident with no other victims and that the suspect is known.

There is no word on any arrests and the investigation is ongoing at this time.