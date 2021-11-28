Man shot after being involved in car crash on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Flatbush Avenue at the Interstate 84 on-ramp Saturday night.

At approximately 11:56 p.m. police responded to the scene on a report of shots fired. While officers were on scene, a male in his fifties, arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was shot after being involved in a minor crash. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).