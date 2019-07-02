Man shot during brawl outside Newington restaurant

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a brawl outside a Newington restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 1 a.m., officers responded to a large brawl in the parking lot of Plaza Azteca, at 3260 Berlin Turnpike. The person who called police had reported hearing gunshots but did not see anyone with a weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, a large number of vehicles were leaving the area.

According to police, about 30 minutes later, Newington officers were notified by Waterbury Police that a gunshot victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Waterbury Hospital.

The victim reported that he was shot at Plaza Azteca.

Detectives processed the scene at the restaurant for evidence from the shooting. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (860) 594-6239.