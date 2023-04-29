BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot while out for a morning walk on Atlantic St. Saturday, police report.

According to the Bridgeport Police, a 54-year-old man was out for a walk at 5:55 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic St. and Waldemere Ave. when he was approached by an unidentified male. The stranger demanded money, shot the victim and then fled the scene. No property was taken.

The victim walked to his parked car and drove himself to the hospital, police say. The victim’s injury is reported to be non-life-threatening and he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at (203) 581-5238 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-8477.