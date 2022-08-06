NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say.

Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

The Norwich Police Detective Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (860) 885-5561.

