HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 11:55 a.m. near Park Street and Lafayette Street.

They found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was alert and conscious and taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).