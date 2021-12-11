Man stabbed on Jane Street; Bridgeport PD investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police investigate stabbing on Jane Street early Saturday.

At approximately 6:49 a.m., the Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a report of a stabbing on Jane Street.

Bridgport Police responded to the scene, yet they did not find the injured person at that time.

Shortly after, Bridgeport Hospital alerted Police about a man who walked in, reporting he was stabbed. Inital reports determine the man was walking his dog outside when he was stabbed twice in the left arm. The injuries currently appear to be non-life-threatening.

According to the injured, the suspect ran up behind him and stabbed him twice.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

