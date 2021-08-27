Man suffers non-fatal wounds from shooting in Hartford

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Hartford Police – Major Crimes Division van – 061121

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a shooting near Linmoore Street that happened on Thursday evening.

Police responded on a shot spotter activation just before 10 p.m.

According to the police, the victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds when the police arrived on the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions to find the suspect(s). Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut has a new State Trooper Class

News /

Booster shot recommendation could be at 6 months instead of 8

News /

Gov. Lamont and Senator Blumenthal react to the chaos in Afghanistan

News /

Town council approves funding for air conditioning at Wallingford Animal Shelter

News /

Hartford school district gets teachers from all the public schools together to celebrate, plan for the year ahead

News /

COVID testing available at north end of Hartford Thursday ahead of city’s start of school year

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss