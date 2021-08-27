Man suffers non-fatal wounds from shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a shooting near Linmoore Street that happened on Thursday evening.

Police responded on a shot spotter activation just before 10 p.m.

According to the police, the victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds when the police arrived on the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions to find the suspect(s). Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).