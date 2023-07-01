NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who was convicted in April of sexually assaulting a 5 year old has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday a New Britain Superior Court judge sentenced Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado to 25 years, suspended after 11 years, for sexual assault first degree on a victim under 13 years old. He was also given 10 years probation. In addition he was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after 11 years, for sexual contact. He was also given 10 years probation on that charge.

According to the State’s Attorney the charges stem from an assault of a 5 year old on December 31, 2018. At the time he made an incriminating statement to New Britain Police that corroborated the 5 year old’s complaint.