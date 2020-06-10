Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident.

According to police, Nathan Collins, 29, was in a parking lot on Monday when he shot a handgun several times in the direction of a woman, striking her once and causing serious injury.

He is wanted for assault with a firearm. Collins is described as being a white male, approximately 5’5” and 230 lbs.

Police said there is no known vehicle he may be operating, and his last known addresses are all in West Haven.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 937-3900 or call 911.

Officers said the gun used has not been found, so if anyone sees Collins, they are asked not to approach or try to detain him.