Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident.

According to police, Nathan Collins, 29, was in a parking lot on Monday when he shot a handgun several times in the direction of a woman, striking her once and causing serious injury.

He is wanted for assault with a firearm. Collins is described as being a white male, approximately 5’5” and 230 lbs.

Police said there is no known vehicle he may be operating, and his last known addresses are all in West Haven.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 937-3900 or call 911.

Officers said the gun used has not been found, so if anyone sees Collins, they are asked not to approach or try to detain him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot"

Food truck catering to the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food truck catering to the pandemic"

Fire crews fight blaze in Wallingford, black smoke could be seen from highway

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire crews fight blaze in Wallingford, black smoke could be seen from highway"

COVID forces couples to change how they celebrate their weddings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID forces couples to change how they celebrate their weddings"

New Haven Board of Education votes to sign 3-year contract with Dr. Iline Tracey as superintendent

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Education votes to sign 3-year contract with Dr. Iline Tracey as superintendent"

Protesters in Milford take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd, demand for police reform

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters in Milford take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd, demand for police reform"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss