Man wanted for Ledyard homicide arrested in Georgia

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted in connection with a November homicide in Ledyard was arrested in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Steward Holeman, 34, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Jonesboro, Georgia, Ledyard Police said.

Holeman is wanted for a Nov. 2, 2021 murder on Robin Lane in Ledyard, police said. He allegedly shot 27-year-old Malik Nunn in the head.

Police said Holeman is being held at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro on fugitive from justice charges, pending extradition to Connecticut.

Departments across Connecticut, including the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, helped Ledyard Police with the investigation.