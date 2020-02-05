Man wanted in Putnam bank robbery

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank inside of a grocery store in Putnam on Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 4:17 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a bank robbery at the People’s United Bank inside of the Stop and Shop grocery store at 60 Providence Pike.

Surveillance from People’s United Bank (CT State Police Troop D)

A man had approached a teller station and allegedly demanded money. He then fled the area on foot.

According to police, the man is described as being between 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall, with a thin build and a goatee type facial hair. He was also wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with red writing, a dark colored winter hat, dark pants (possibly jeans) and dark colored shoes.

Detectives have assumed the investigation and ask anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact them at 860-779-4913. All tips will remain confidential.