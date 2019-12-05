Man who carjacked, crashed multiple cars in one day on I-95 in Branford arrested

Branford, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford Police arrested a New Haven man Thursday responsible for multiple carjackings and car crashes that took place Wednesday.

According to police, on December 4th, Manuel Aviles, 31, from New Haven, crashed his car on North Main Street and then continued to drive west until crashing a second time on West Main Street.

Aviles then veered off the road into a Starbucks parking lot where he damaged two parked vehicles in the lot.

Police say that after the multiple crashes, Aviles ran from his car to a Red Nissan Altima, which he proceeded to high-jack by throwing the male driver out of the car. Aviles drove off in the Nissan southbound on 1-95.

Once Aviles was on I-95, police say that he was involved in several more carjackings before he fled north and crashed a different stolen vehicle by Exit 55.

The Connecticut State Police, eventually caught up to Aviles and took him into custody that same day.

No injuries were sustained by anyone in any of the crashes that took place.

As of Thursday, Branford Police have confirmed that Aviles has been charged with Carjacking, Robbery, Larceny, Assault, Criminal Trover, Breach of Peace and multiple motor vehicle violations.