Man who runs taxi business accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was taken into custody last week for an alleged sexual assault incident involving three female juveniles that he was transporting through his own taxi business in Milford.

Police say that Tyrone Craddock, 43, drove the three girls to Walnut Beach in Milford on May 24th through his business, My Personal Transportation Service LLC.

The alleged sexual assault incident involving Craddock and the victims occured at that Walnut Beach location.

Craddock was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and risk of injury. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

