COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said.

According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 obtained a speed reading of 132 from a 2014 Range Rover traveling in a 65 mph zone. Troopers activated their emergency lights and siren to signal the driver of the Range Rover.

The driver was later identified as Faizal Fasasi, 23, of Manchester.

Mugshot Faizal Fasasi. (Image courtesy of State Police Troop K)

Police said Fasasi exited the highway at Exit 17 and almost struck a DOT worker working at the Exit 17 Saw Mill Road intersection.

Prior to losing visual contact of the Range Rover, troopers said they observed Fasasi passing other vehicles in “no passing zones” near Old Hartford Road.

Troopers checked the surrounding areas and found the Range Rover parked in a garage located in a business located on Old Colchester Road, police said.

Troopers said they located Fasasi, who admitted to parking inside the business in an attempt to elude state police, despite being directed to leave the garage by employees.

Fasasi was then taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop K where he was processed and charged with the following offenses:

Endangerment of a highway worker

No insurance in a construction zone

Reckless operation in a construction zone

Disobeying the signal of a police officer in a construction zone

Improper passing

Passing in a no-passing zone

Failure to obey a stop sign

Criminal trespass in the 1 st degree

degree Interfering with an officer

Reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree

Fasasi was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to Carrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center pending arraignment at Norwich Superior Court Tuesday.