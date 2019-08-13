Manchester man arrested for filming men in LA Fitness locker room

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police arrested a Manchester man accused of secretly recording video in a LA Fitness men’s locker room.

Police say Antonio Selby, 26, was arrested on Sunday and was charged with voyeurism.

According to police, Selby set up his phone to record video of men changing in the locker room at the LA Fitness on Buckland Road.

He was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 21.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.