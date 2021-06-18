Manchester PD: Investigation continues into 13-year-old girl found dead in apartment building basement

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an apartment building on Olcott Street.

The girl’s stepfather tells us she was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. last night and he’s the one who found her this morning. Police are now working to figure out whose responsible for her death.

“She worked really hard trying to make friends and it always turn into a disaster,” said a family friend.

Manchester and state Police are investigating the death of 13-year-old Zaniah Wright. She was a student at Illing middle school.

Her body found in a locked bathroom in the basement fitness center of 40 Olcott Street Friday morning.

Her stepfather says she was visiting a life long friend—a boy.

“This is a tragic situation for our community we’re doing everything we can right now to make sure that everything is in order in terms of determining what happened here,” said Lt. Shea of Manchester police.

Wright’s stepfather tells News 8 that he confronted the boy whose around her age. We’re told the boy is now in the hospital being watched by police.

“I feel so sad for her because she wanted to have friends she wanted to trust people you know her last moments of her life what’s her not having that trust,” said a family friend.

A family friend who did not want to be identified says Wright was having problems at school and was constantly being bullied—even getting into a fight the last day of school; the same night she went missing.

“Her mom was up there to the school multiple times. Her mom even went the ‘old-school’ way to talk to the parents…nothing done,” they said.

This is an active ongoing investigation and if you have any information on this case you’re asked to call Manchester police.