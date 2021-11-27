Manchester PD: Man arrested on multiple charges after alleged shooting; drives into police cruiser

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his son’s mother early Friday morning, additionally driving into a police cruiser while fleeing the scene.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a 56-year-old woman walked into the Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound to her head. She explained the injury resulted from an altercation with her son’s father inside her home on Lilley Street. Emergency Medical Personnel treated the wound before transporting her to Hartford Hospital.

Police were dispatched to the house, where the suspect was nowhere to be found. After collecting evidence at the home, detectives on the Investigative Services Unit assumed the investigation.

While investigators were working to locate the suspect, 63-year-old William Ramos Sr., he returned to Lilley Street.

At around 2:00 a.m., officers and detectives located his gray Subaru Outback parked near the location of the incident. He drove away when officers approached the car.

In the midst of Ramos’ attempt to flee the scene, he rammed into a parked car and a Police Cruiser. No officers were injured in the collision.

The Subaru sped down Main Street, and information was relayed to surrounding agencies.

At 2:06 a.m., the driver’s car was found on I-84 West by Troopers with Troop H of the Connecticut State Police (CSP) Department. The car crashed near exit 39A and the driver fled into nearby woods.

The CSP K-9 unit was able to locate Ramos, taking him into custody.

He was transported to UConn John Dempsey Hospital for treatment of wounds sustained by the initial altercation. He additionally retained an injury to his right hand caused by the fired round.

Ramos was later transported to and held at the Manchester Police Department, where he has been charged with the following:

Home Invasion

Assault in the First Degree

Burglary in the First Degree

Threatening in the First Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

His bond was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday.