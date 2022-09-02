The scene from the shooting of a 15-year-old in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old male off McKee Street in Manchester on Thursday night.

Manchester police said they received a phone call at 9 p.m. from a 15-year-old who told police he had been shot.

Officers responded to the area of 16 McKee Street and located the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right chest and arm area.

Officers began medical treatment and the teen was transported to CCMC with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.



The investigation remains active and ongoing.