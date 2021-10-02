Manchester Police investigating armed robbery at Walmart parking lot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester Police are investigating after receiving a call of an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of Walmart on Buckland Hills Dr. Friday night.

According to reports, Manchester police believe the victim was targeted as the victim knows who the individual was. The victim was at the parking lot with the individual and a female.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with the latest information at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.