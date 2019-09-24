Manchester police investigating weekend robbery at Manchester Discount Liquor

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a package store Sunday afternoon.

They say just before 2 p.m., two masked men stole money from the Manchester Discount Liquor store.

One of the men was seen holding a customer at gunpoint while the other got the money from the clerk.

If you have any information, give Manchester police a call.

