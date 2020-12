MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Manchester are searching for a car involved in a shooting on Monday.

Police say they got a call early Monday morning from two people following a car thought was stolen. The driver shot at them. The police’s car was hit, but the officers were not.

The suspect’s car is a black 2007 Acura MDX with Connecticut license plate 857 ZWK. If you see that car, call the police.