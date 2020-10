(WTNH) — Peter Manfredonia, the Newtown native accused of two killings over Memorial Day weekend, returns to a courtroom today.

The 23-year-old was charged by state police investigators with six offenses including murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection with the killing of Nicholas Eisele and kidnapping of Eisele’s girlfriend in the derby last May.

He’s also charged in the death of 62-year-old Ted Demers.

Manfredonia faces a judge later today.