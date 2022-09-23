HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Department of Justice said.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that a grand jury found 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer, Maryland and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, Maryland with fentanyl trafficking offenses.

According to court documents, Flores, Alelar, and others arrived at a meeting location in Wethersfield on September 8 to sell approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover DEA agent. After Flores showed the undercover agent a sample of the fentanyl pills, the agent told him he needed to travel to another location to pick up the money.

While following the undercover agent’s car into Rocky Hill, a Rocky Hill officer attempted to stop the SUV for a traffic violation. However, the SUV sped and ran over a roadside curb onto a grass area along the side of the road where law enforcement cars boxed it in.

Investigators found numerous Nerds candy boxes and Skittles candy bags containing thousands of fentanyl pills inside the car, the DOJ said.

“Trafficking fentanyl is already and undoubtedly a serious offense, but one doesn’t have to stretch their imagination too far to consider how disguising fentanyl pills in children’s candy packaging, as we allege, can result in even more tragic consequences in the community,” U.S. Attorney Venessa Roberts Avery said.

Flores and Alelar were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Each charge carries a minimum impresonment term of five years and maximum 40 years.

Both men have been detained since September 8.