Massachusetts man arrested in double fatal shooting in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH/AP) – A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested on two murder charges for a shooting at a Connecticut commuter parking lot.

Connecticut State Police arrested Gregory Chrichlow, of Springfield, on Saturday in the Aug. 2 shooting near the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester.

Officials said a feud between gang members in Springfield led to the fatal shootings of 24-year-old Gregory Scott and 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks.

Authorities said that at the time of the killing, dozens of cars had congregated in the lot after a race from Springfield.

Chrichlow is charged with two counts of murder.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

