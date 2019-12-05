Massachusetts man charged for robbing New Canaan home

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges for robbing a home in New Canaan two years ago.

Police say Joshua Schneider, 32, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for burglary and larceny charges.

In July 2017, Schneider allegedly robbed a home on Wakeman Road in New Canaan, taking around $80,000 worth of items.

Upon investigation, police discovered Schneider was selling many of the stolen items on eBay and to a pawn shop in Fall River.

Following his arrest, Schneider was taken into custody in New Canaan and was charged with burglary and larceny. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.