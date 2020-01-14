Massachusetts man injures two officers while in custody for trespassing

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges for trespassing, resisting arrest, and injuring two officers while in custody.

Police say they got a report of an unwanted person at a home in Putnam Sunday evening. Police found 30-year-old Roger Hunt in the home and tried to convince him to leave.

Hunt did not comply and became “combative” with the officers that were taking him into custody, according to police.

While in custody, police say he became combative again and engaged in a violent struggle, leaving two officers with non-life threatening injuries.

Hunt was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault on a police officer. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.