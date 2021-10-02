Men charged with food stamp fraud at Manchester convenience store

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut men have been accused of allowing federal food aid recipients to redeem their benefits for cash and other ineligible items at a convenience store while charging them a nearly 50% premium for the transactions.

The owner of the Manchester store and gas station and a man who helped operate it was indicted by a federal grand jury on food stamp fraud charges and arrested last month.

The indictments and arrests were announced Friday by Acting Connecticut U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle. Authorities say the men allowed food stamp aid recipients to redeem their benefits for ineligible items including cash, gasoline, and male enhancement pills.