Men charged with food stamp fraud at Manchester convenience store

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
food stamps EBT generic_63031

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut men have been accused of allowing federal food aid recipients to redeem their benefits for cash and other ineligible items at a convenience store while charging them a nearly 50% premium for the transactions.

The owner of the Manchester store and gas station and a man who helped operate it was indicted by a federal grand jury on food stamp fraud charges and arrested last month.

The indictments and arrests were announced Friday by Acting Connecticut U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle. Authorities say the men allowed food stamp aid recipients to redeem their benefits for ineligible items including cash, gasoline, and male enhancement pills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss