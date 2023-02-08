MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a Platt High School swim coach who is accused of recording students in a bathroom at the school.

According to police, in January of 2023, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating an allegation of voyeurism at Platt High School. Police said a student reported that they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Barillaro, Jr., who was a coach for Platt High School.

Meriden police seized Barillaro’s phone and found no additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified.

Immediately after the incident, Barillaro was placed on leave from the school and did not have access to the students.

According to Platt High School’s website, Barillaro Jr. was an assistant coach for the boy’s swimming and diving team.

On February 7, Barillaro Jr. turned himself in to the Meriden Police Department and was charged with voyeurism. He was issued a $5,000 bond.

Meriden police acknowledged the bravery of the student to come forward and report the incident.