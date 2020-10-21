 

Meriden homicide suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect of a homicide that took place in Meriden earlier in October has been found and arrested in Puerto Rico, according to the Meriden Police Department.

Back on Oct. 4, Meriden officers responded to the area of Foster Court for a report of shots fired. When police arrived on scene, they located a male victim identified as Casey Schoonover. He was rushed to treatment at Midstate Medical where he was pronounced dead.

After weeks of investigation, officers of the Aguadilla Police Department in Puerto Rico captured 32-year-old suspect Davis Omar Roman Villanueva.

Villanueva is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $2 million.

Police are working with prosecutors to arrange Villanueva to return to Meriden.

