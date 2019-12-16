Meriden man accused of attacking fiance days before she was found dead expected in court

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man accused of strangling and attacking his ex-fiance will face a judge on Monday.

Jason Watson has not been charged with murder, but he has been described by a judge as the main suspect in the murder case of Perrie Mason.

RELATED: Meriden community holds fundraiser for Perrie Mason’s family

The Meriden mother disappeared back in August. The day before, her sister says there were two 911 calls from her phone, but police have not described the calls or said an officer responded to check them out.

Investigators then discovered her remains near where Watson worked three days later. He’s behind bars right now for strangulation, assault, and unlawful restraint from an incident that happened days before she disappeared.

These charges stemmed from pictures and evidence found on Mason’s phone.

RELATED: Court records reveal new details in the death of Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

A pretrial hearing is scheduled on Monday. So far, he’s plead not guilty with a one million dollars bond.