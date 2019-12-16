Meriden man accused of attacking fiance days before she was found dead expected in court

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man accused of strangling and attacking his ex-fiance will face a judge on Monday.

Jason Watson has not been charged with murder, but he has been described by a judge as the main suspect in the murder case of Perrie Mason.

RELATED: Meriden community holds fundraiser for Perrie Mason’s family

The Meriden mother disappeared back in August. The day before, her sister says there were two 911 calls from her phone, but police have not described the calls or said an officer responded to check them out.

Investigators then discovered her remains near where Watson worked three days later. He’s behind bars right now for strangulation, assault, and unlawful restraint from an incident that happened days before she disappeared.

These charges stemmed from pictures and evidence found on Mason’s phone.

RELATED: Court records reveal new details in the death of Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

A pretrial hearing is scheduled on Monday. So far, he’s plead not guilty with a one million dollars bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Meriden man accused of attacking fiance days before she was found dead expected in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meriden man accused of attacking fiance days before she was found dead expected in court"

Stabbing, shooting incidents lead to two arrests during violent 24 hours in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stabbing, shooting incidents lead to two arrests during violent 24 hours in New Haven"

'No plea deal': supporters of Milford woman who was brutally attacked in her own home hold rally

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'No plea deal': supporters of Milford woman who was brutally attacked in her own home hold rally"

Man sentenced to 52 years for shooting death near trail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sentenced to 52 years for shooting death near trail"

Restaurant raises reward money to help find Vanessa Morales

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant raises reward money to help find Vanessa Morales"

Gr8 Holiday Give at Connecticut Post Mall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gr8 Holiday Give at Connecticut Post Mall"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss