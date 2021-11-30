Meriden man accused of slamming into Mohegan Police cruiser

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man faces charges for allegedly striking a Mohegan Police Department cruiser.

Jean Carlos Colon, 26, is accused of slamming into a police cruiser while an officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop on Nov. 25.

After the alleged incident, troopers received a “be on the lookout” from Mohegan Police for Colon’s red and black Mini Cooper that was said to be traveling on Route 2 West.

State police then reported Colon was involved in another crash or his vehicle had become disabled on Route 2 West in the area of exit 22.

State police arrested and charged Colon with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and interfering with an officer.

State police also gave Colon a summons for operating while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, operating without insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and improper use of a marker or registration.

Colon’s bond was set at $50,000, and he is due in court on Dec. 9 in Norwich.