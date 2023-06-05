SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a homeowner and causing a disturbance at a Southington home, according to authorities.

Southington police said officers received a call from a Prospect Street resident who heard loud banging coming from their neighbor’s home and was afraid there was an altercation occurring inside.

Police said witnesses saw a white car parked in the garage, which was connected to a suspect who recently made a threat on the Prospect Street homeowner’s life.

Police said the suspect identified as Jeffrey Colrus, 32, allegedly had a history of altercations with the Prospect Street resident. Police said the suspect also recently made threats to kill himself and police officers.

Police said they were able to determine Colrus was inside the home through a photo. The confirmation prompted officers to establish a perimeter, shut down the roadway and activate the Southington Police Department’s SWAT team.

Authorities said due to earlier complaints handled by the Southington Police Department, multiple arrest warrants had been issued for the suspect. Police said one of the warrants charged Colrus with making a threat to kill the home’s resident.

Authorities said the Central Regional Emergency Response Team (CR-ERT) also responded to the home, due to the severity of the threats. The team entered the home and found the homeowner uninjured.

The team was able to locate Colrus who was hiding in the home with the assistance of K-9 Kay.

Officers took Colrus into custody at 8:30 p.m. Friday evening, without incident.

Southington police served Colrus four arrest warrants charging him with interfering with an officer, third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening.

Colrus was issued bonds of $50,000 for his multiple arrest warrants.

Colrus was held by the Southington Police Department pending his appearance in court on Monday.

In addition to his warrants in Southington, Colrus was also charged by North Branford police for failing to appear in Court. Colrus also has pending charges for arrest with the Connecticut State Police Troop F, and the Meriden Police Department.

Southington police said Colrus also was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.