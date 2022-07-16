BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A morning ride on the highway typically doesn’t end in an arrest, but that’s exactly what happened in the case of a Meriden man Saturday morning.

Leonard Kroher, 49, was arrested in Berlin around 7:00 a.m. by state troopers for disorderly conduct, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian and improper parking. Callers reported seeing a man run across the northbound lanes of the highway by Route 9 while using a remote-controlled car.

A responding trooper approached Kroher in his vehicle and saw the remote-controlled car in the passenger seat. Police said the car was likely not store brand, but could not confirm whether it was homemade.

Kroher was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on 08/19/2022.