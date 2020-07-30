Meriden PD: Driver fleeing shootout scene involved in wrong-way I-691 crash; arrested on multiple warrants

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Crown Street Wednesday night, which led to a wrong-way crash on I-691 and the arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Meriden PD was originally called to a report of two men firing gunshots at each other in the area of Crown and Colony Street. One suspect fled the scene on foot. The second suspect was seen entering a blue Chevy Malibu. Officers pursued that car until they determined that the continuation of the pursuit could cause more danger to the public.

As officers responded to assist, the call came in for a wrong-way driver on I-691. As officers entered the highway to locate that vehicle, it sped past police and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the wrong-way car – 25-year-old Ceequan Goodman – was treated for his injuries before warrants on him by Meriden and State Police were served.

Goodman has been a person of interest in several recent acts of violence in Meriden, according to police. And, according to Meriden PD Det. Lt. Steve Burstein, Goodman is a suspect in the original shootout.

Goodman is facing multiple charges for failing to appear and one count of criminal possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective David Visconti at 203-630-6252.

In a separate incident, a man – identified as Gregory Weston – was transported to Midstate Medical with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. Meriden Police say they have no further information on the condition of Weston or how he was transported to Midstate, and it has not been determined where his injury was sustained.

The Meriden Police Department is seeking any video surveillance that may have been recorded by home security systems. If there are any eye witnesses to the incident, who have not reported the incident, please contact the Meriden Police Department or the Major Crime Tip Line at 203-630-6253.