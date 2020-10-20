Meriden PD investigating shooting in Meriden mall area

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Meriden mall area Tuesday morning.

Police say that on Tuesday at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the Meriden Mall at 470 Lewis Avenue for the report of shots fired.

According to police, one car had been traveling in the mall’s parking lot chasing and shooting at another vehicle. Police say it is unknown if the car that was being chased was struck by gunfire.

No victims were reported. The case is under investigation and anyone with information is

asked to contact Detective Simonson at (203) 630-6318.