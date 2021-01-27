Meriden PD: Man facing firearm, traffic violation charges following pursuit with state troopers

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing multiple charges after violating several firearm and traffic violations, as well as engaging in pursuit with Connecticut State Police, according to troopers and Meriden police.

State Police said on Tuesday at around 9:37 a.m., a trooper patrolling Interstate-84 in Waterbury saw a white 2018 Nissan Altima committing traffic violations. The trooper started a traffic stop, but police said the driver engaged the trooper in pursuit, traveling through the light at the bottom of Exit 25A.

After committing several traffic violations, police said the Nissan got back onto I-84, speeding and swerving in and out of lanes. Police said Troopers stopped pursuing the Nissan for the safety of the public.

Troopers were able to find the location of the vehicle and notified Meriden police. Meriden police found the vehicle at Planet Fitness on South Broad Street. The vehicle ended up fleeing the scene, but the Meriden Street Crime Unit was able to find the vehicle again and followed it until it pulled into a driveway on Main Street.

The driver fled on foot, but the crime unit subsequently apprehended the driver, Lukequann Bunch, and took him into custody. Police seized a handgun, high capacity magazine, and 30 grams of marijuana.

Bunch is facing multiple firearm, drug and traffic violation charges and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Meriden police Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6253.