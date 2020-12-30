Meriden PD: Shootout suspect charged in killing of Farmington man at New Britain plaza

(WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing murder and weapons charges in connection to a fatal October shooting on Stanley Street in New Britain.

Police found and arrested 21-year-old Quincey Kamal Carraway on Tuesday and charged him with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police believe Carraway shot and killed 20-year-old Courtney Jones of Farmington on Oct. 11 at a plaza near Stanley and Stratford Streets in New Britain.

The two engaged in a shootout before Jones was shot, according to police.

Carraway was held on a $1 million bond and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday.