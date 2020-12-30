Meriden PD: Shootout suspect charged in killing of Farmington man at New Britain plaza

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing murder and weapons charges in connection to a fatal October shooting on Stanley Street in New Britain.

Police found and arrested 21-year-old Quincey Kamal Carraway on Tuesday and charged him with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police believe Carraway shot and killed 20-year-old Courtney Jones of Farmington on Oct. 11 at a plaza near Stanley and Stratford Streets in New Britain.

The two engaged in a shootout before Jones was shot, according to police.

Carraway was held on a $1 million bond and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss