MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department Special Crimes Unit arrested a father and son on Monday on charges of sexual assault, according to authorities.

After a thorough investigation, police charged 22-year-old Kristopher Upton and 39-year-old Shamelle Upton for allegedly sexually assaulting a female in the basement of their residence.

The father and son are both facing charges of sexual assault in the first degree and unlawful restraint, officials said.

Mugshots of Kristopher and Shamalle Upton (CREDIT: Meriden Police Department)

Kristopher and Shamalle Upton are already incarcerated on other charges and the arrest warrants were served on Monday. They were both issued $500,000 court-set bonds.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault is asked to contact the Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit at 203-630-6294.