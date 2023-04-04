MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man wanted on child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Meriden Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit began an investigation alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on child pornography in November of 2022.

Meriden police said they believe strongly in investigating crimes against children. Anyone who purchases child pornography is a driving factor in the continued production of illegal material, police said.

Meridien police collaborated with other law enforcement agencies to issue an arrest warrant for Kristopher Upton, 39, for violations of importing child pornography and possessing child pornography, police said.

Kristopher Upton (CREDIT: MPD)

Upton was apprehended by the Mount Vernon Police Warrant Squad Unit in New York on Thursday. Meriden police conducted an extradition for Upton and formally charged him for the criminal acts in Meriden, officials said.

Upton was issued a $500,000 court-set bond.

Upton’s co-conspirator was arrested by Meriden police on March 22, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact Det. Ieraci at 203-630-6294 or kieraci@meridenct.gov.