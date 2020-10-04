Man found shot, killed on Foster Court in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating after a man was found shot and dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of gunshots and two cars speeding away in the area of 190 Grove Street — however officers were unable to find anything in this area.

Later in the day, police were alerted to a body in the area of Foster Court. Responding officers discovered a Caucasian male at this location. Officers determined the man had been shot, and was deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe there is a connection between the discovery of the victim and the earlier location Grove Street, given the close proximity of the two areas, and are treating this incident as a homicide.

There is no information on the circumstances around the shooting, or the homicide of the victim.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Casey Schoonover, of Meriden. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Visconti and (203) 630-6252. Anonymous tips may also be reported to the Meriden Tip Line at (203) 630-6253 or by email at mpdtips@meridenct.gov.