Meriden police investigating 5 shooting within 4 hours

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating five shooting that happened within four hours of each other.

The incidents happened late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings. However, residents have reported bullet holes in their homes.

In each case, police responded to the scenes and found shell casings and bullet holes in buildings.

The shootings are listed below:

Monday, Aug. 17 – Shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near 19 ½ Hinman St. Monday. Aug. 17 – Shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 45 Andrews St. Monday, Aug 17 – Shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. near 258 Spring St. Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. near 17 Sherman Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near 63 Cherry St.

Police have not said if the incidents are related.

Those with information should call the anonymous tip line at (203) 630-6253 or Detective Sergeant Cardona at (203) 630-6272.