 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Meriden police investigating after man was shot in the arm

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were notified about a shooting in the area of Ceppa Field.

A short time later, they learned that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at MidState Medical Center, where he received treatment.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252 or the Major Crime Unit tip line at (203) 630-6253.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

NAACP of Greater Waterbury to hold peaceful protest calling for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

News /

City of Shelton holds annual Columbus Day Parade

News /

PD investigating fatal two-car crash on Rt. 63 in Naugatuck

News /

Ansonia Webster Hose ladder co.#3 bell

News /

Ansonia firefighter memorial bell rings once again at Webster Hose Memorial Park

News /

Car loses control, erupts in flames on I-91 in Wallingford, one dead

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss