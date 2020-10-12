Meriden police investigating after man was shot in the arm

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were notified about a shooting in the area of Ceppa Field.

A short time later, they learned that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at MidState Medical Center, where he received treatment.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252 or the Major Crime Unit tip line at (203) 630-6253.