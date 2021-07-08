Meriden police jump into Quinnipiac River to apprehend fleeing burglary suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police had to jump into the Quinnipiac River to catch a fleeing suspect avoiding police Wednesday evening.

Police said officers noticed a vehicle and male suspect connected to multiple burglary and larceny incidents in the downtown area. When police approached the suspect, he drove away, and police followed. The suspect abandoned the vehicle near Old Colony Road and ran off.

Police followed the suspect and jumped into the Quinnipiac River, where he was later apprehended. Police said the suspect scuffled with an officer before being safely detained.

Police said in a social media post, “The current of the River with the recent heavy rains has brought about a very unsafe and dirty environment for police work!”

There were no injuries during the incident.