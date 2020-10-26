Meriden police make arrest in armed home invasion on West Main Street

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have made an arrest in an armed home invasion in which four firearms were reportedly stolen on Sunday on West Main Street.

According to police, a caller reported four firearms stolen and a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

After investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Oneal Ward for involvement in the crime. Ward is facing multiple charges including robbery, theft and more in connection with the crime on 202 West Main Street.

Police found three firearms and marijuana in Ward’s home. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with any further information about this incident is urged to call Detective Fonda at (203) 630-4178 or the Major